Barnard to fill in for Bird at McLaren for Berlin E-Prix

Taylor Barnard will continue to race for NEOM McLaren at next week’s Berlin E-Prix doubleheader, with Sam Bird still ruled out by injury.

Bird crashed at Sainte Devote in the opening practice session for the Monaco E-Prix, with subsequent CT scans and x-rays confirming a broken bone in his left hand. He has since undergone successful surgery upon his return to the UK, and McLaren says “Sam and the team can now look forward to a speedy recovery and a return to racing soon.”

McLaren reserve Barnard immediately stepped in for Bird in Monaco where he finished 14th after starting from the back of the grid.

“We’re very pleased to report positive progress on Sam’s recovery, with a successful operation on his hand supporting his journey back into the car,” said McLaren team principal Ian James. “Taylor did a stellar job in his last-minute call-up in Monaco, as did the team, who provided him with great support and guidance throughout. He will now be able to build on that experience, while Sam works on his recovery — with the team’s full support.

“We’re looking forward to having Sam back in the car soon.”

Barnard’s race appearances mean that he is no longer eligible for the rookie test that will follow the Berlin E-Prix.

Story originally appeared on Racer