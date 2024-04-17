Barkley claims Warriors will have hands full with Kings in play-in originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Noted Warriors critic Charles Barkley believes the team will struggle in its NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, and that Golden State is finished as a championship contender.

Speaking to Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Barkley explained that the Kings' potent offense will present challenges for the Warriors.

“The Warriors are going to have their hands full with the Kings,” Barkley said. “The Kings can score with anybody; they can’t stop a runny nose, but they can flat out score. If you remember last year, Steph Curry bailed them out in Game 7 when he went off for 50 [points]. I don’t know if he’s capable of doing that any longer, so I think both games tonight are going to be fascinating.”

"The Warriors are gonna have their hands full with the Kings..



The Kings can't stop a runny nose but they can flat out score..



The Warriors got old and they're cooked as far as being a championship contender"



pic.twitter.com/fLzdsLuTZY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2024

Later in the episode, Hawk asked Barkley if he thought this was the last run for the Warriors core and if they will continue to contend for championships, with the always outspoken Barkley telling Hawk and McAfee that he does not see them contending any longer.

“Let me tell you something, the one thing I know about old people, they just get older, they don’t get healthier, they don’t get better,” Barkley explained. “The Warriors are done as we know them, they got old. That wear and tear has taken a toll, the injuries to Klay [Thompson] have really hurt his game going forward. …

“Old people don’t get better, they’re just going to be a year older next year. But they’re cooked as far as being a championship contender.”

This is not the first time this season that Barkley has declared the Warriors to be "cooked," with Golden State star Draymond Green previously responding to the NBA analyst's criticisms after the team's opening night loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It has been almost 10 years since the Warriors first announced themselves as the next great basketball dynasty by rolling through the 2014-2015 season en route to an NBA Finals victory. After making five consecutive Finals and winning three championships, the team dealt with serious injuries to Thompson and Curry along with the departure of Kevin Durant, missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

While Golden State rebounded to win the 2022 NBA title, the past two seasons have been riddled with many ups and downs. With Curry continuing to play at an elite level, the Warriors have their backs against the wall in a do-or-die play-in game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.

