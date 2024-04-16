Is Barcelona v PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are bidding for a place in the last four (Getty Images)

Barcelona take a narrow advantage into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan club secured a 3-2 win away from home last week, fighting back having fallen behind just after half-time.

But a chaotic encounter suggested there might well be more goals to come as the tie continues.

And PSG’s dynamic attack, who enjoyed a weekend off between the two legs, will fancy their chances of testing the hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Barcelona vs PSG odds and tips here.

When is Barcelona vs PSG?

Barcelona vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16 April at the Estadi Olimpic.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

After a wonderful assist with virtually his first touch after returning from injury off the bench last week, Pedri may be promoted to Xavi’s starting side, particularly with Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen suspended. Gavi and Alejandro Balde are longer-term absentees.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome back Achraf Hakimi from suspension, which could lead to a defensive reshuffle. Luis Enrique may also consider starting Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery, both used as substitutes in the first leg.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez: Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Odds

Barcelona win 6/5

Draw 29/10

PSG win 2/1

Get the latest football betting site offers here

Prediction

Barcelona progress. Barcelona 2-2 PSG (5-4 agg.)