Barcelona vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more ahead of quarter-final tonight

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain with a place in the Champions League semi-finals on the line following a thrilling first leg in France last week. Barcelona will take a one-goal lead into the quarter-final second leg after Andreas Christensen’s header completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback win in Paris.

It was a night to forget for Kylian Mbappe, but the PSG forward scored a stunning hat-trick at the Nou Camp on his previous visit to Barcelona three years ago and the France star will need to be back to his best if the visitors are to keep their Champions League dream alive.

It’s been five years since Barcelona last reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but Xavi will look to finish the job against former boss Luis Enrique as they return to Spain. Barcelona are unbeaten in all competitions since Xavi announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season

Follow live updates from Barcelona vs PSG in the blog, below

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

Barcelona host PSG in Champions League quarter-final second leg, with kick-off at 8pm BST

Barcelona hold narrow 3-2 advantage after chaotic first leg in Paris

Kylian Mbappe looking to drag PSG through before leaving club in summer

Barcelona are unbeaten in 13 games, since Xavi announced departure

Lessons from the first leg

14:50 , Ben Fleming

Barcelona came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-2 first-leg win at Paris Saint-Germain in another thrilling night of Champions League quarter-final action.

After a bright PSG start, Barcelona took control of the tie and Raphinha scored his first Champions League goal when Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled Lamine Yamal’s cross.

PSG were booed off the pitch as the half-time whistle blew at the Parc des Princes but Luis Enrique switched his team’s shape and it led to a stunning turnaround immediately after the restart.

Ousmane Dembele struck a thunderous finish to equalise against his former club and with the momentum now with the hosts, Vitinha cut through Barcelona just two minutes later to give PSG the lead.

But there would be another dramatic comeback, as Raphinha connected with an exquisite volley to drag Barcelona level. Andreas Christensen then came off the bench to head the winner from a corner, giving Barcelona a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

Here’s what we learnt from the first leg in Paris:

Kylian Mbappe anonymous as Barcelona edge PSG in Champions League thriller

Barcelona vs PSG

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez: Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Barcelona vs PSG: Early team news

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

After a wonderful assist with virtually his first touch after returning from injury off the bench last week, Pedri may be promoted to Xavi’s starting side, particularly with Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen suspended. Gavi and Alejandro Balde are longer-term absentees.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome back Achraf Hakimi from suspension, which could lead to a defensive reshuffle. Luis Enrique may also consider starting Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery, both used as substitutes in the first leg.

Is Barcelona v PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Barcelona vs PSG?

Barcelona vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16 April at the Estadi Olimpic.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Welcome!

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona take a narrow advantage into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan club secured a 3-2 win away from home last week, fighting back having fallen behind just after half-time.

But a chaotic encounter suggested there might well be more goals to come as the tie continues.

And PSG’s dynamic attack, who enjoyed a weekend off between the two legs, will fancy their chances of testing the hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is Barcelona v PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch