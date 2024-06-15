Barcelona captain approached by multiple La Liga clubs, Inter Milan also keen

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has received several offers from other teams in La Liga.

The report adds that these proposals are currently under his consideration, while Barcelona themselves haves remained quiet regarding his future.

Roberto is in a phase of waiting as he looks to resolve his situation at Barcelona. He has refrained from setting any deadlines but is carefully examining the various offers that have been presented to him.

Barcelona, on their part, have not taken any action since Roberto informed them that his contract extension would depend on fitting into the team’s salary structure.

At 32 years old, he is keen to avoid prolonging the uncertainty surrounding his future since he knows that his status at the club is not as pivotal as it was under Xavi’s management.

Roberto is a wanted man in La Liga

According to sources, several La Liga clubs have expressed interest in Roberto’s services.

Girona happen to be one such club, though they face challenges in meeting his financial demands. However, Roberto has not ruled out the possibility of joining them.

Sergi Roberto has offers from several La Liga teams. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Other clubs, including Sevilla and Valencia, have also approached his representative, Josep Maria Orobitg, to gauge his interest.

The versatile midfielder is said to be attracted to the idea of staying in La Liga and continuing to play in European competitions. Beyond Spain, Inter Milan remains vigilant regarding his situation.

Roberto demands clarity from Barcelona

Roberto’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of this month and only the resolution of Barcelona’s financial constraints, possibly through player sales or increased revenue, could pave the way for a contract extension.

Ideally, he hopes to have clarity about his future by the start of the team’s pre-season on July 10th, but Barcelona cannot guarantee that.

In summary, while Roberto evaluates his options amidst interest from various clubs, Barcelona’s stance remains passive. His preference is to settle his future promptly, ensuring minimal disruption as he looks ahead to the next phase of his career.