Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken gives high praise to Tez Walker

It’s looking like Devontez Walker has adapted well to the NFL, with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken praising the Tar Heel to the media on Thursday.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Walker 113th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, giving two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson a new target. Walker appears to be excelling, with Monken calling him a quick learner while pointing out his ability to play multiple spots on the field.

Walker’s height and speed are the perfect combination for Baltimore, a team that has played wide receiver shuffle the past few seasons as they looked to strengthen the receiver position group.



This is not surprising considering the immediate impact Walker brought to the University of North Carolina football program last season. After being sidelined for weeks due to a flawed ruling of ineligibility by the NCAA, Walker joined the team and created an instant spark.

In eight games for UNC, Walker finished with 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Walker had multiple 130+ yards games, one where he finished with 162 yards on seven receptions.

