Tez Walker selected No. 113 by Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft

From “Free Tez” chants for wrongfully being sidelined to lining up on Sundays, Devontez Walker story just got better after being selected with the No. 113 pick in 2024 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Walker won’t have to leap over any eligibility huddles anymore, finding his new home with the Ravens. Walker might’ve not been Tar Heel long, but the fight he endured just to get on the field stamped his legacy and brought the nation together.

The Ravens are a great fit for Walker, as he should serve as a reliable target for Lamar Jackson who is coming off another MVP season.

Walker first showed his skills at Kent University, having a breakout sophomore season with 921 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns (Most in MAC that season). The four-star recruit landed with UNC following the season, and despite missing significant time due he still finished seventh in the ACC for receiving touchdowns (7).

In the eight games Walker did play in, he showcased his elite footwork, snagging 41 catches for 699 receiving yards. He had a monstrous game against Virginia, catching 11 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. He had an even more dominate game in the win against Duke, exploding for 162 yards on seven catches (23.1 YPG).

Walker becomes the third Tar Heel drafted and went just a few picks after Cedric Gray.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire