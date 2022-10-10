Baltimore Ravens edge Cincinnati Bengals on 'Sunday Night Football.' Here is what we learned.

BALTIMORE — Most of the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals was a subdued affair.

Despite two of the league's brightest stars at the most important position – in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, respectively – the teams struggled offensively.

The signal-callers themselves were largely pedestrian, as defense and field position determined the first three-plus quarters. Burrow appeared to deliver a knockout blow by leading the Bengals on a touchdown drive and finding the end zone inside of the two-minute warning.

But Jackson, the 2019 MVP, answered. He crafted his own game-winning drive by weaving through the Cincinnati defense into Bengals territory. Justin Tucker converted his fourth field goal of the game from 43 yards out as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory to take first place in the AFC North.

Here are three things we learned Sunday night:

Joe Burrow outduels Jackson, but Lamar gets last laugh

Statistically, Burrow had the better game, going 24-for-35 with 217 passing yards. Jackson was far more inefficient (19-for-32, 174 yards).

Both quarterbacks threw inopportune interceptions, but neither mistake was too costly.

Jackson also carried 12 times for 58 yards. He heavily relied on tight end Mark Andrews (eight catches, 89 yards, one touchdown) and receiver Devin Duvernay (five catches, 54 yards).

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton applies pressure.

Zac Taylor learned from goal-line cuteness

The Bengals had a prime chance to either tie or take the lead late in the third quarter after the offense moved the ball and took advantage of Baltimore penalties. That brought them to a second-and-goal situation from the Ravens' 2-yard line.

What ensued was a mess. The Bengals tried their own version of the "Philly Special" and suffered a 12-yard loss. A Ja'Marr Chase catch brought them back to the 2, but an ill-fated shovel pass to the inside was snuffed out and Cincinnati turned it over on downs.

And a 15-play, 73-yard drive that went eight minutes and four seconds went for naught.

Taylor didn't complicate matters much in the game's biggest moment. On the half-yard line with two minutes left and trailing 16-10, Taylor called for a Burrow sneak that was successful and tied the game.

The controversial extra point from McPherson followed to give Cincinnati a one-point lead.

Justin Tucker remains a unicorn

Even when things become stagnant for the Baltimore offense, crossing midfield presents an opportunity for points thanks to the right leg of Tucker.

Tucker opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal on the Ravens' opening drive. In the third quarter, he hit from 58 yards away with ease (the NBC broadcast said the kick would have been good from 61 yards) to give Baltimore a 13-10 lead.

