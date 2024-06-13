Bald Eagle Area baseball wins 2nd straight state title with convincing win over Tri-Valley

Bald Eagle Area baseball is the state champion. Again.

The Eagles claimed their second straight PIAA Class 2A baseball state title with an 11-3 win Thursday over District 11’s Tri-Valley at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The championship comes a year after Bald Eagle Area hoisted the state trophy after cruising past Mount Union 11-0 in five innings.

BEA now has three state baseball championships in its trophy case — from 2007, 2023 and 2024.

The game remained tight until the fifth inning, when Bald Eagle Area exploded for five runs to take a 6-1 lead. The Eagles opened the frame with a walk and a hit by pitch, before Gavin Burns knocked in two runs on a single to left field — one that proved costly to Tri-Valley, as the left fielder fell trying to field the ball. (One of those runs was unearned, and Burns also advanced to second on the error.)

Burns eventually scored the third run of the inning after advancing on a wild pitch and crossing home plate on a passed ball. BEA didn’t relent, adding a Carson Nagle triple, Kaden Burns passed ball and Weston McClain double to punctuate the inning with five runs.

With the win, BEA finishes the season at 25-2. The Eagles ended the year on an 18-game winning streak.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.