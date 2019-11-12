Baker Mayfield's wife Emily clarifies comment she made about 'fair weather' Browns fans

The Cleveland Browns haven’t lived up to expectations this season. After a first half filled with disappointment, the team notched a signature win Sunday, defeating the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-6.

Even after that win, the team couldn’t fully escape controversy and drama. On Monday, Mayfield’s wife, Emily, released a story on Instagram talking about “fair weather fans.”

After that note picked up some traction, Emily Mayfield clarified she wasn’t calling out every single Browns fans with her post.

Emily Mayfield... a true queen. pic.twitter.com/xuhezTSQtF — Dimitri Gonidakis (@dimitrig45) November 12, 2019

In the second message, Emily Mayfield says she “was not directing that at the die-hard level fans who have stuck around for YEARS.” She says she was calling out those fans who destroy her husband when the team struggles but turn around and pretend he’s the best when the Browns win.

Baker Mayfield has taken plenty of criticism for the Browns’ struggles this season. The 24-year-old Mayfield hasn’t played like a No. 1 overall pick, tossing 9 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 9 games. Away from the field, Mayfield’s maturity was questioned after he stormed out of a media session.

Mayfield played well against the tough Bills defense Sunday, throwing 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 19-16 win. That’s more in line with what fans expected from Mayfield after an excellent rookie season.

A few more games like that, and Mayfield will have no problem winning over those “fair weather fans” for good.

