Baker Mayfield calls out NFL as Browns lose another QB to COVID-19 protocols

The Cleveland Browns may have to use third-string quarterback Nick Mullens in a must-win game in Week 15. The team will reportedly place Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday as cases surge within the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Browns are among the teams hit hardest by COVID-19. The team placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and have experienced additional positives Wednesday and Thursday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski were among those placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mayfield wasn't happy about how the league handled the team's COVID-19 situation, calling out the NFL on Twitter.

@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Mayfield did not elaborate on his "making only 3 teams test" statement.

Mayfield also accused the NFL of not caring about player safety.

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Mayfield claims the Browns were not tested in the morning Thursday and were able to practice. The team was then tested after practice, which caused Mayfield to wonder if "something seems off here."

Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Teams in enhanced protocols reportedly tried to not test asymptomatic, vaccinated players but the NFLPA stepped in, which could clear up Mayfield's confusion.

Story continues

Per multiple sources, the teams currently in enhanced protocols tried to not test asymptomatic, vaccinated players today. The NFLPA got involved and the teams/league backed down and conducted the tests. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA worked together to introduce new COVID-19 protocols, which were released Thursday. Browns center J.C. Tretter is the NFLPA president.

Keenum was penciled in to start once Mayfield was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Keenum said he was excited to play with running back Nick Chubb in the backfield. Chubb was injured when Keenum started against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

With Keenum also sidelined, the team may have to turn to Mullens in Week 15. Mullens made eight starts with the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing 12 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes.

NFL plans to play Browns game as scheduled

In addition to Keenum, the Browns reportedly had four defensive players test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the team's total to 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL plans to play the game as scheduled, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

I asked a league official about the status of the #Browns-#Raiders game. Still no indication it’s going to be moved or canceled. Would take many more positives to get there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

It would reportedly take more positives before the league considers adjusting its schedule. The Browns are slated to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. At 7-6, the Browns are in the playoff hunt in the AFC.

The NFL introduced new COVID-19 protocols Thursday, under which vaccinated and asymptomatic NFL players would need one negative COVID-19 test and one negative rapid-result swab to return to action. Those won't go into effect until Monday, however.