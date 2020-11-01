Baker Mayfield: Browns ‘not anywhere close to where we want to be’

Baker Mayfield did not have a great day in the Browns’ 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. His supporting cast gave the sprightly young quarterback no help, either.

Mayfield was the first Browns player to face the media (via Zoom) after the unsightly loss on Sunday, and he was not happy. Mayfield conveyed that the entire locker room was displeased at the performance entering the bye week.

When asked how to assess the team’s first half of the season, Mayfield was honest.

“Not anywhere close to where we want to be. We have a 5-3 record. Should be a lot better,” Mayfield stated. “We believe that, and that’s why our locker room is (expletive) off. We believe in this locker room and we’re going to continue to get better. Hopefully get on a streak after this bye week, get healthy and focus on getting better.”

The Browns host the 1-6 Houston Texans in Week 10. Houston is off this week.

