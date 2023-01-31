Badgers offer three-star in-state offensive tackle

Wisconsin offered Derek Jensen, a three-star class of 2024 offensive tackle from Hartland, Wisconsin on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 285 pound junior in high school still has one more season of football with Arrowhead before he makes the jump to the college level.

The offensive lineman has now received 12 Division 1 offers, including Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State within the Big Ten. Considering he’s a Wisconsin native, the Badgers should be considered a front-runner to gain his commitment in the coming months.

As of now, Wisconsin has secured two commitments for the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois). Jensen could be a third addition to the Badger offense in a couple years.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire