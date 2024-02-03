Badgers offer four-star cornerback from Florida

Wisconsin offered Gregory Xavier Thomas, a four-star class of 2025 cornerback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete still has one more year of football at American Heritage High School before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

Thomas has now received 27 Division 1 offers, including offers from six programs within the Big Ten. As of right now, Florida State is the favorite to land the cornerback according to 247Sports, but it will likely be months before Thomas makes any sort of decision.

So far in the class of 2025, the Badgers have secured the commitment of three-star cornerback Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH) and they’ve offered a total of 26 players at the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire