The Badgers will have a chance at redemption under the lights at Washington State

The early slate schedule for Wisconsin football’s 2023 season was released on Wednesday, and the Badgers are set for a night game against Washington State on September 9.

To raise the stakes even more, the matchup will be played on ABC. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM CT at the home of the Cougars.

Last season, Washington State came into Camp Randall and started the beginning of the end for the Paul Chryst tenure in Madison. The Cougars took down the Badgers 17-14 in a game where Wisconsin couldn’t get any offensive rhythm going.

Wisconsin will have a chance to bounce back on September 9.

