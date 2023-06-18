Babatunde Akingbola announces transfer destination

Former Auburn center Babatunde Akingbola will spend the final season of his college career at George Washington, he announced the move Saturday on Twitter.

Akingbola spent the past four seasons on the Plains before entering the transfer portal on April 6 as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 50 games averaging 1.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.2 minutes of action per game.

Originally from Nigeria, the 2020-21 season was his best at Auburn. He blocked 25 shots and shot 47.7% from the floor in 27 games.

While his on-court production was limited, the 6-foot-10, 245-pounder was a key member of the scout team defense and was named to the SEC Basketball Leadership Council twice.

He will now join a George Washington team that went 16-16 last season.

