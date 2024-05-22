Australia's Baccus joins Mansfield from St Mirren

Keanu Baccus came through the youth ranks at Western Sydney [Getty Images]

League One-bound Mansfield Town have signed Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who moves to Field Mill on a free transfer, scored three goals in 64 league appearances in his two seasons in Scotland after arriving from Australian top-flight side Western Sydney.

South Africa-born Baccus made his senior Australia debut after joining St Mirren and has gone on to feature 18 time for the Socceroos.

He became the first St Mirren player to feature at a World Cup when at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where he started against eventual champions Argentina in their narrow round-of-16 defeat.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said he was "thrilled" to sign the in-demand midfielder, who had previously been close to joining Bolton Wanderers.

“He had plenty of suitors, in League One especially, when it was known that he wanted to play in England and we’ve managed to persuade him to come and join us," Clough said.

“He has much potential, is at a good age and we think he plays in the manner which we like; on the front foot and he’s good at winning the ball back."

Baccus joins a Mansfield side that will play in England's third tier for the first time in 21 years.

He is the second player signed by the Stags since promotion from League Two was secured, with striker Lee Gregory agreeing to a return to Field Mill last week.