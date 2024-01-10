Australian Open draw LIVE: Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and more learn fate

The Australian Open draw takes place tonight with several huge names lurking dangerously as unseeded players, including Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

World No 1 and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s draw while Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka seeded second and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff third.

Four-time women’s grand slam champion Naomi Osaka could draw a big name as an unseeded player after making her comeback, having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer. There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, after he was forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.

From a British perspective, Raducanu and Murray are also unseeded ahead of the draw. Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw due to her protected ranking after missing eight months of last season following wrist and ankle surgeries, while Murray just misses out following a dip in form to end last season and will be hoping for a kind draw as he reutrns to Melbourne Park.

Follow the Australian Open 2024 draw below in tonight’s live blog

Australian Open draw LIVE: Murray, Raducanu and more learn fate