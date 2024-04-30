Advertisement

Austin Reaves holds himself accountable after Lakers are eliminated

Robert Marvi
·1 min read

After emerging as a quality player who isn’t afraid of pressure last season, Austin Reaves was expected by some to only get better and even become an All-Star moving forward.

While he didn’t exactly reach the heights some said he would, he did improve his scoring, rebounding, assists and steals averages this season compared to last season. But while he played well in Game 5 of the Lakers’ first-round playoff series versus the Nuggets, overall, he didn’t play up to his standards for the whole series. In particular, he struggled throughout the series with his 3-point shooting.

Afterward, he said that he’s frustrated with himself for not playing as well as he could’ve, especially in the first two games of the series.

The first step to getting better is to acknowledge that one has to get better and to hold one’s self accountable. Reaves has shown the ability and willingness to reflect and not blame others.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire