Austin Reaves holds himself accountable after Lakers are eliminated

After emerging as a quality player who isn’t afraid of pressure last season, Austin Reaves was expected by some to only get better and even become an All-Star moving forward.

While he didn’t exactly reach the heights some said he would, he did improve his scoring, rebounding, assists and steals averages this season compared to last season. But while he played well in Game 5 of the Lakers’ first-round playoff series versus the Nuggets, overall, he didn’t play up to his standards for the whole series. In particular, he struggled throughout the series with his 3-point shooting.

Afterward, he said that he’s frustrated with himself for not playing as well as he could’ve, especially in the first two games of the series.

"I'm frustrated with myself… I wasn't good enough. I hold myself to a high standard because I believe in myself… I'll think about that all summer." Austin Reaves reflects on the Lakers First Round series with the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/0y6zzKIGeY — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 30, 2024

The first step to getting better is to acknowledge that one has to get better and to hold one’s self accountable. Reaves has shown the ability and willingness to reflect and not blame others.

