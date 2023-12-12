New Austin Peay football coach Jeff Faris takes over team 'trending in the right direction'

When Jeff Faris was offered the position of head coach at Austin Peay, he accepted because as a Tennessee native, "this is home."

But it has been more than 15 years since Faris, who grew up in Knoxville, last lived in the state. And in that time, the Governors have undergone a dramatic evolution.

The past seven seasons have been the most successful in program history. Under coaches Will Healy, Mark Hudspeth and Scotty Walden, the Govs have won 50 games — tied for ninth-most in the Football Championship Subdivision — with three outright or shared conference championships and two appearances in the FCS playoffs.

Austin Peay is a far cry from the program that went 42 seasons between conference titles, dropped to non-scholarship football for a decade and went winless in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

On Monday, Faris, 33, was introduced as the 22nd football coach in APSU history after spending the past two seasons as the tight ends coach at UCLA. He'll be tasked with leading a program on the rise, rather than building one completely from the ground up.

"(Athletic director Gerald Harrison and president Michael Licari) have done a phenomenal job, and it's our job to continue to do that," Faris told the Leaf-Chronicle. "The school, everything, it's trending in the right direction."

Harrison always keeps a short list of potential coaching candidates, "just in case." It came in handy Monday, when Walden was hired by UTEP after coaching the Govs to a 9-3 season, United Athletic Conference championship and playoff berth in 2023.

Faris was on that list, but he wasn't the only person APSU looked at. Harrison had more candidates — many with lengthy résumés — than he did in either of his previous two football coaching searches, in 2018 and 2020.

"I talked to former SEC head coaches, I talked to offensive coordinators in Power Five conferences, I talked to sitting head coaches at the FCS and FBS level that were interested in our position," Harrison told the Leaf-Chronicle. "There's a lot of interest in this job and in Clarksville at this time."

Even so, Faris stood out. Harrison has known him since 2008, when both arrived at Duke — Faris as a walk-on wide receiver and Harrison as the assistant director of athletics for football development.

"I knew him as a player, but I also knew when he first started coaching," Harrison said. "Coach (David) Cutcliffe made him the wide receivers coach at 24, because he's brilliant. He has a great mind, and I watched him grow, control his room. He's very strategic. I knew that one day we'd probably work together. It probably happened a little sooner than I thought it would."

Austin Peay named Jeff Faris its 22nd head football coach Monday at F&M Bank Arena.

In hiring Faris, Harrison went back to a strategy that has worked multiple times for Austin Peay. Healy and Walden were both 30 when they were hired, and while Faris is a few years older, he's still the third-youngest coach in FBS and FCS, with only Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham (33) and Incarnate Word's Clint Killough (30) younger.

In the past seven seasons, Austin Peay has positioned itself as an up-and-coming program where young, hungry coaches can succeed. Though Faris isn't exactly like his predecessor, he's from that same mold.

"I didn't need a duplicate of Scotty Walden," Harrison said. "That's not what I was looking for. But I was looking for someone who was as energetic and passionate as he was. . . . There's a bit of differences, but their love for players, the culture, the family atmosphere, I think all that stuff is the same."

Compared to the always-animated Walden, Faris might be a bit more "tempered," according to Harrison, but he's no less dedicated. Faris dreamed of becoming a coach as a child, and while attending Knoxville Catholic, he coached youth football, baseball and basketball in the Knoxville area.

After his playing career ended in 2011, he became a graduate assistant at Duke and held five different positions, including offensive play caller, during a decade in Durham. Now, for the first time, he has his own program.

"I was a good high school player, and the only reason I was good was because I cared more than anybody else," Faris said. "When I was a college player, I really enjoyed my experience at Duke, but I always knew I wanted to coach . . . It's all I ever wanted to do."

