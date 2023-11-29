Austin McNamara, Tahj Brooks lead Texas Tech football all-Big 12 honorees

Texas Tech football punter Austin McNamara was named the special teams player of the year, and he and running back Tahj Brooks were first-team selections on the all-Big 12 team selected by coaches and announced on Wednesday.

Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was a second-team honoree, and Tech linebacker Ben Roberts earned recognition as co-defensive freshman of the year.

The Red Raiders had 20 honorable mentions. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

Tech (6-6) is expected to receive a bowl invitation on Sunday.

McNamara's average of 46.5 yards per punt ranks eighth in the FBS this season. His career average of 45.94 is on pace to break the Big 12 record.

The fifth-year senior is the first Tech player to earn first-team all-Big 12 recognition three times from the coaches. Two-time first-time honorees from Tech were defensive end Monte Reagor in 1997 and 1998, safety Kevin Curtis (1999-2000), wide receivers Jarrett Hicks (2004-05), Joel Filani (2005-06) and Michael Crabtree (2007-08) and offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark (2014-15).

Brooks, a fifth-year senior from Manor, ranks third in the FBS in rushing with 1,443 yards. Brooks was the Red Raiders' lone honoree on the USA TODAY Sports Network all-Big 12 team also announced on Wednesday. That team was chosen by eight sportswriters who cover the Big 12 on a daily basis for the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Roberts, a redshirt freshman from Haslet Eaton, has been credited with 100 tackles. His average of 8.3 per game ranks fourth in the Big 12.

Taylor-Demerson has been credited with 66 tackles. The sixth-year senior from Oklahoma City Carl Albert has four interceptions and six pass breakups.

Brooks also received votes for offensive player of the year, Taylor-Demerson for defensive player of the year, safety Julien (C.J.) Baskerville for defensive newcomer of the year, Jaylon Hutchings for defensive lineman of the year and wide receiver-return man Drae McCray for offensive newcomer of the year. Baskerville, Hutchings and McCray received honorable mention at their positions, McCray as a return man.

Other Tech honorable mentions on offense were quarterback Behren Morton, tight end Baylor Cupp, wide receivers Xavier White and Myles Price and offensive linemen Caleb Rogers, Monroe Mills, Rusty Staats and Dennis Wilburn. Other Tech honorable mentions on defense were linemen Tony Bradford and Myles Cole, linebacker Jesiah Pierre and Roberts and cornerbacks Malik Dunlap and Bralyn Lux. Also receiving honorable mention was Tech kicker Gino Garcia.

COACHES' ALL-BIG 12

FOOTBALL TEAM

Offensive player of the year: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB, So. Defensive player of the year: D'Vondre Sweat, Texas, DT, Sr.

Offensive newcomer of the year: Adonai Mitchell, Texas, WR, Jr. Defensive newcomer of the year: Austin Booker, Kansas, DE, So.

Offensive freshman of the year: Rocco Becht, Iowa State, QB. Defensive freshmen of the year: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, LB; Anthony Hill, Texas, LB.

Special teams player of the year: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, P, Sr. Offensive lineman of the year: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr. Defensive lineman of the year: Byron Murphy, Texas, Jr.

Coach of the year: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, 19th season.

FIRST TEAM

u-unanimous choice

Offense

Quarterback: u-Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr. Fullback: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State, Jr. Running backs: u-Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, So.; Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr.

Wide receivers: Javon Baker, UCF, Sr.; Drake Stoops, Oklahoma, Sr.; Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr. Tight ends: Jared Wiley, TCU, Sr.; Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas, Jr.

Linemen: Dominick Puni, Kansas, Sr.; Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr.; Patrick Paul, Houston, Jr.; Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, So.; Zach Frazier, West Virginia, Jr.

Defense

Linemen: Tre'mon Morris-Brash, UCF, Sr.; Nelson Ceaser, Houston, Jr.; Austin Booker, Kansas, So.; Byron Murphy II, Texas, Jr.; u-T'Vondre Sweat, Texas, Sr.

Linebackers: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, Jr.; Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State, So.; Jaylan Ford, Texas, Sr.

Backs: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, So.; T.J. Tampa, Iowa State, Sr.; Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Jr.; Billy Bowman, Oklahoma, Jr.; Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia, Sr.

Special Teams

Kicker: Bert Auburn, Texas, Jr. Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, Sr. Kick returner/punt returner: Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Will Howard, Kansas State, Sr. Fullback: Steve Klotz, Iowa State, Jr. Running backs: Devin Neal, Kansas, Jr.; Jonathon Brooks, Texas, So.

Wide receivers: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State, Jr.; Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, Sr.; Adonai Mitchell, Texas, Jr. Tight end: Kole Taylor, West Virginia, Jr.

Linemen: Kingsley Suamataia, Brigham Young, So.; Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Jr.; Andrew Raym, Oklahoma, Sr.; Brandon Coleman, TCU, Sr.; Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, Jr.

Offense

Linemen: Tyler Batty, BYU, Jr.; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, So.; Jamaree Caldwell, Houston, Jr.; Khalid Duke, Kansas State, Sr.; Ethan Downs, Oklahoma, Jr.

Linebackers: Jason Johnson, UCF, Sr.; Austin Moore, Kansas State, Sr.; Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, Jr.

Backs: Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas, Sr.; Kobe Savage, Kansas State, Sr.; Josh Newton, TCU, Sr.; Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech, Sr.; Jahdae Barron, Texas, Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Alex Hale, Oklahoma State, Sr. Punter: Ryan Rehkow, BYU, Jr. Kick returner/punt returner: Matthew Golden, Houston, So.

