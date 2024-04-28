Austin Jones signs UDFA deal with Commanders, joins Kliff Kingsbury

The USC Trojans who weren’t picked in the 2024 NFL draft are signing on as undrafted free agents. One Trojan who inked a deal after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday is Austin Jones, the USC running back. He signed with the Washington Commanders and will reunite with Kliff Kingsbury, who was on the USC staff in 2023 as a consultant to Lincoln Riley.

Austin Jones was a solid, productive running back at USC. In 2022, after RB1 Travis Dye got hurt in November, Jones stepped in and got most of the carries in the latter portion of the Trojans’ season. He made big and important plays in the win over UCLA and helped the Trojans win 11 games, notching a New Year’s Six bowl berth and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Jones will also be joining No. 2 NFL draft pick Jayden Daniels in Washington. Let’s see if Jones can crack the roster and stick in the NFL. He has the talent to do so.

Former USC RB Austin Jones is signing with the #Commanders, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. A reunion with Kliff Kingsbury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire