Austin girls golfers take ninth in Chaska, Thiravong places 10th
Apr. 29—The Austin girls golf team finished in ninth place at the nine-team Hazeltine Invite in Chaska Monday.
The Packers were led by freshman Ailani Thiravong, who took tenth with a score of 84.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Wayzata 313; 2. Minnetonka 320; 3. Orono 334; 4. Edina 370; 5. Chaska 371; 6. Chanhassen 377; 7. Eden Prairie 384; 8. New Prague 388; 9. Austin 403
Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 84; Reagan Harty, 106; Izzy Sellers, 106; Sydney Lewis, 107; Lucy Annis, 114; Gracie Greenman, 120