Advertisement
Breaking News:

Braves pitchers carry combined no-hitter into 8th inning

Austin girls golfers take ninth in Chaska, Thiravong places 10th

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.

Apr. 29—The Austin girls golf team finished in ninth place at the nine-team Hazeltine Invite in Chaska Monday.

The Packers were led by freshman Ailani Thiravong, who took tenth with a score of 84.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Wayzata 313; 2. Minnetonka 320; 3. Orono 334; 4. Edina 370; 5. Chaska 371; 6. Chanhassen 377; 7. Eden Prairie 384; 8. New Prague 388; 9. Austin 403

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 84; Reagan Harty, 106; Izzy Sellers, 106; Sydney Lewis, 107; Lucy Annis, 114; Gracie Greenman, 120