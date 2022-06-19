Austin Ekeler needs Chargers’ running backs to step up

Running back has been one of the larger points of discussion in the Chargers fandom this offseason, but Austin Ekeler gave us a glimpse into the potential future.

“I was mainly a special teams guy, and then I was splitting with Melvin [Gordon], and now we’re in a position where I’m looking for some of these young guys to come up and earn some more reps,” Ekeler said.

The sixth-year pro called the running back by committee approach his “upbringing” and something he wants to work back towards this season after logging a career-high 206 carries in 2021.

For Ekeler, longevity is a focus. He said on Wednesday that “I wanna play a long time, so I want guys to come in and earn some reps.” But despite these desires, the candidates to contribute as complements to Ekeler are far from proven.

“I want someone to be like, no, we wanna get this guy in here because he’s showing he can play.”

You could easily argue that in 2021, none of the backfield options behind Ekeler saw time because they showed they could play. While Justin Jackson was the best amongst them, the Chargers elected not to retain his contract. He’s now at Cardinals minicamp on a tryout basis.

2021 rookie Larry Rountree III averaged a paltry 2.4 yards per carry, while second-year pro-Joshua Kelley averaged 3.1. Meanwhile, Ekeler plugged away for 4.4 YPC. It’s little wonder why Ekeler said that “all those guys are gonna have to grow.”

Ekeler was asked a number of times about rookie Isaiah Spiller, who seems poised to take over that secondary running back position. While the veteran couldn’t give too much of a character assessment considering he met Spiller earlier this week, he did say that the rookie has stood out in terms of being vocal in the meeting room.

Ekeler talked at length about what his role as a team leader means for guys like Spiller, especially in terms of helping them find ways to avoid getting overwhelmed.

At the end of the day, Ekeler said, “I want these guys to come challenge me.” To him, that means an obligation to help them be the best football players and men off the field they can be. The sixth-year pro yearns for competition, at one point asking the other guys to “bring it”, because that atmosphere only helps him be at his best as well.

At the end of the day, I think it’s unlikely that any of Spiller, Kelley, or Rountree are going to take a huge amount of carries away from Ekeler. It’s more likely that they become embroiled in battles further down the depth chart, both against one another and against undrafted rookies Kevin Marks Jr. and Leddie Brown, both of whom will be eager to try to follow in Ekeler’s footsteps from the anonymous camp body to the star-quality starter.

Spiller is and has been since the day he was drafted, the most likely player to replace Justin Jackson’s 68 carries from a season ago. But first and foremost, he’ll have to adjust to being an NFL player in a new city and new offense. Kelley is the highest investment on the roster in terms of draft capital, but he’s had ball security issues since entering the pros and will need to prove he can hold on to the rock.

Rountree profiles as a power back, but a lack of plus vision held him back even in short-yardage situations as a rookie. Perhaps another year to marinate in Joe Lombardi’s offense unlocks something in him. Brandon Staley did also say Wednesday that both Kelley and Rountree have approached their potential roles on special teams with a renewed mindset this offseason.

Whoever it may be, it’s clear Ekeler wants a running mate as he had with Melvin Gordon. It’s a proposition that’s beneficial to both team and player: Ekeler stays fresh and has a longer career, the Chargers get an additional playmaker and don’t run their established one into the ground. The only question now is who it’ll be.