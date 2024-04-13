Augusta’s phone ban is the best thing about the Masters

Eyes on the action, not on their phones at Augusta - Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

It was at 7.30pm, a few minutes before the sun dipped beneath the forest floor, that you could truly savour the Masters’ mystique. What struck you was not just the setting, with Tiger Woods scrambling amid the pine straw at the 12th, the picture-perfect par-three described by Augusta’s chairman as the Mona Lisa of golf, but the fact there was not a single mobile phone in sight. The devices are banned here, by order of the Green Jackets, with the threat of lifetime expulsion for transgressors. Draconian? Not when the effect is to remind people how to watch sport through their own eyes, rather than framing every moment with a six-inch screen.

The timelessness of this place owes much to that one inspired rule. Spectators lose themselves in the natural amphitheatre, or in the drama in front of their faces: look at any Masters footage from the years of ubiquitous mobile ownership and you instantly notice the difference. When Woods chipped in at the 16th in 2005, the audience scanned every roll of the ball, high-fiving each other when it finally dropped. Now imagine the same scene with iPhone 15s allowed. It would be a thicket of selfie sticks, with everyone chasing the validation of Instagram likes.

We know this because we see it at every tournament not subject to the same strictures. When Rory McIlroy played the Open at Hoylake last summer, it was against a backdrop of phones held aloft on every tee box. And when Woods began his first round at Riviera last year, the sheer volume of mobiles in the air obstructed the view of anyone not 7ft tall. The technology in people’s pockets acts today like behavioural crack cocaine. It is a stroke of genius by Augusta that the club forces them to go cold turkey.

For a few precious hours, they are disconnected from a distracted world. The first that most of them knew of the death of OJ Simpson was when they returned, late in the evening, to their cars. If they wanted to call home in the event of an emergency, they had to use one of the quaint phone boxes – remember them? – tucked away behind the sixth green. To a younger generation, this might seem a heavy-handed imposition by a committee of out-of-touch old men. And yet it works, with badge-holders feeling united in an act of quasi-religious purification, looking up at the sky and not down at the addictive technology in their hands.

The iPhone’s default ringtone gives way to the sound of birdsong. The ping of an incoming text is superseded by the soft rustle of the pines. It is strangely disorientating and woozily nostalgic. Even the players seem converted by the sensation. “What’s really cool about it is that you feel everyone’s very present,” says Jordan Spieth. “They’re not focused on whether they’ve got the right shot, where maybe they don’t even know where your ball went. The patrons are highly educated, every involved. So you end up with these roars that you might not have with the phones out. For a player inside the ropes, it’s nice, because you feel everyone is there with you all the time.”

The public’s umbilical attachment to their phones plagues live experiences far beyond golf. When LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last year, Los Angeles Lakers fans decided, almost without exception, to capture the decisive shot on their phones. The one person who resisted the urge was the one to whom it meant the most: Phil Knight, James’ original benefactor at Nike, who sat in the front row with his arms folded, drinking it all in. Knight, 85, knew that some feats deserved to be enjoyed without the distancing effect of a tiny camera.

If only such wisdom could be applied elsewhere. Concerts, in particular, have morphed into straight-to-YouTube rituals, with many filming the entire duration merely to prove that they were there. While Bob Dylan, 82, insists on his shows being phone-free, there have been complaints of the policy being too zealously enforced by security guards. Augusta’s approach is more effective, with patrons parted from the phones even before they file through the gates, on the understanding that it will make for a more immersive, enriching experience.

It is a principle that works in practice. Joaquin Niemann, 25, is at an age when even the temporary deprivation of phone access can induce a catatonic state. But in his fifth Masters, the Chilean has come to embrace the virtues of re-engaging with reality. “It’s super-special,” he says of the phone ban. “It adds a lot of value to the tournament, a different energy, because all the crowds are watching you. It changes a lot.”

The rules might look uncompromising next to those at the Open, where WiFi routers are installed all across the host course, but they are unlikely to change any time soon. Billy Payne, Augusta’s former chairman, sternly declared that there would be no softening of the stance during his tenure, and his successor Fred Ridley has maintained the hard line. Phones are dismissed as cheap, irksome distractions, breaking the spell that this institution works so expensively to cast.

This calculation is correct. Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue if a phone free-for-all were permitted? People would be tumbling into Rae’s Creek in their desperation to take the most Insta-worthy snap. They would be turning their backs on the championship-winning putt to confirm their presence to their followers. Augusta is well-advised to renounce this vision of a golfing Disneyland. Instead, those fortunate enough to come are liberated from the everyday, luxuriating in the sights and sounds of these Arcadian acres without interruption. Bliss.

