Augusta National has moved this landmark 65 years after its unveiling

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters Record Fountain has a new home.

In 1959, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the inaugural Masters, a stone water fountain was placed to the left of No. 17 green.

Sixty-five years later, the structure has been relocated to the pathway near the driving range and main entrance.

Etched on a plaque are names of every Masters past champion. Also noted is a progression of course records at Augusta National, from Ed Dudley’s 69 in 1934 to Greg Norman’s 63 in 1996.

In addition to sharing history, the relocation of the Record Fountain will enable patrons to fill cups and bottles en route to the course.

Masters Record Fountain

Lloyd Mangrum stands with Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Clifford Roberts at the Masters Record Fountain during the 1959 Masters Tournament. (Photo: Augusta National/Getty Images)

From 1959 until last year, the structure had several water fountains.

Now, it’s been transformed to a water-bottle filling station.

