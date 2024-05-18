Audience a shock winner of Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

Audience gave 50-year-old jockey Robert Havlin just his second Group One winner [PA Media]

Audience was a shock winner of the Lockinge Stakes for trainers John and Thady Gosden at Newbury.

The 22-1 shot was meant to be a pacemaker for 2-1 favourite Inspiral, with both horses owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

But after being sent to the head of the field under Robert Havlin, Audience won by two lengths from Roger Varian's Charyn.

Witch Hunter was a distant third with Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Inspiral back in fourth.

"I didn't think he'd be good enough to beat Inspiral but he's always threatened a big one in him," said Havlin.

"If he has good horses around him and can improve over a mile, which he clearly has [so far], then there could be some nice races to win with him."

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock was fancied on his first run for Maurizio Guarnieri, but the 11-4 shot never got involved.

Audience was trying a mile for the first time having been a proven Group Two/Three performer at seven furlongs.

And his sizeable lead became insurmountable, with only Charyn able to give valiant chase.