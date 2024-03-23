Audi Crooks has historic night as Iowa State women's basketball storms back vs Maryland

STANFORD, Calif. – The season has been full of surprises for the Iowa State women’s basketball team. The Cyclones, who entered the 2023-24 campaign with a ton of potential but not much experience, weren’t even expected to be in the NCAA Tournament this season.

Seven seed Iowa State delivered another stunner Friday night, storming back from a 20-point deficit and beating Maryland 93-86 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Maples Pavilion. It was the second-largest comeback in NCAA women's basketball tournament history.

Audi Crooks poured in a career-high 40 points for the Cyclones, who advanced to Sunday's second-round game.

Crooks, who set an Iowa State NCAA Tournament single-game record for field goals (18), tallied the fourth 40-point game in Iowa State history. She came up just short of Tonya Burns' single-game record of 42 points.

Iowa State needed almost every single one of those points as the Cyclones clawed out of a huge halftime deficit to take down a perennial powerhouse program in Maryland. Iowa State trailed for most of the first half and was in trouble from the start.

Maryland put together a near-perfect first quarter that ended with the Terrapins matching a season-high for points in a quarter (33) and building a 13-point lead. The Terrapins poured it on from there. They went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter and built a 48-29 lead on a layup by Jakia Brown-Turner.

Maryland’s Allie Kubek, who entered the game averaging just 8.4 points per game, eclipsed that by halftime. Kubek tallied 19 points in the first two quarters on 6-of-6 shooting from the field, including 5-of-5 from 3-point range to help Maryland take a commanding 52-36 lead into halftime.

Iowa State was far from done, though.

The Cyclones, who battled back from multiple double-digit deficits during the regular season, made another comeback Friday. It began with a 10-0 run in the second quarter to bring Iowa State to within striking distance. Iowa State chipped away from there and cut the lead to two on a 3-pointer in the corner by Kelsey Joens.

Iowa State briefly took a 62-61 lead on an and-one from Crooks. Maryland and Iowa State were then deadlocked in a 66-66 tie heading into the fourth quarter.

Crooks had four points in a 7-0 run that gave Iowa State a 78-72 lead. Back-to-back baskets by Crooks pushed the lead to 89-82.

Crooks got plenty of other help. Emily Ryan scored 18 points and added 14 assists for the Cyclones. Joens finished with 12 points.

