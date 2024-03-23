Iowa State women's basketball completes 2nd-largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history

Trailing 50-30 in the second quarter, Iowa State women's basketball's 2024 NCAA Tournament appearance was trending toward a one-and-done.

But the No. 7 seed Cyclones, battling No. 10 seed Maryland, overcame that 20-point deficit to win 93-86, marking the second-largest comeback in women's tournament history, behind only Texas A&M (21 points, 2017).

The historic turnaround was led by freshman sensation Audi Crooks, who notched her best game with a career-high 40 points (18-for-20 shooting) and 12 rebounds.

Veteran point guard Emily Ryan was also stellar with 18 points and 14 assists, tying a season high.

A 30-14 third-quarter advantage for ISU allowed the team to make up ground. The Terrapins did not have an answer all night for Crooks' strength and skill in the paint, and once their hot 3-point shooting cooled off, they couldn't match the freshman's consistency.

Iowa State (22-11) will play the winner of No. 2 seed Stanford and No. 15 Norfolk State in the second round.

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State women's basketball completes 2nd-largest tournament comeback