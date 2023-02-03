Auburn vs Tennessee Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Auburn vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Auburn vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (17-5), Tennessee (18-4)

Auburn vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The defense continues to be terrific from the outside, and overall the team is built to hold up in defensive fights.

It’s great on the offensive boards, the D is aggressive enough to force just enough mistakes to get on the move, and stopping the Vols from getting the offense going shouldn’t be a problem.

Auburn is 12-0 when teams fail to hit 30% from three, and 15-1 when keeping teams to 36% or under. Tennessee has only gone past that eight times and it’s going to struggle to get the O going here, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vol defense is a killer.

It’s second in the nation in scoring defense and No. 1 in field goal percentage D. For all of the good things Auburn does, it’s not great at coming up with points from the outside and it’s not anything special on the free throw line.

In a game where scoring every point will be like pulling teeth, the little things will matter.

The defense is the star, but the offense is a huge help by not giving it up in bunches. Auburn is 13-1 when forcing 12 or more takeaways, and the Vols haven’t been that sloppy all that often at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect a whole slew of points.

Auburn will be great on the boards and will hang with Tennessee punch for punch, but it’ll come down to hitting that key three to push ahead. The home side will get that – and hit a few more free throws – to get out in a fun one.

Auburn vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 66, Auburn 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

