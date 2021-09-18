Auburn Tigers at Penn State Nittany Lions: Time, betting odds, how to watch on TV, live stream

Auburn will play its first game on the road at a Big Ten stadium when the Tigers head north to State College to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

The Tigers, ranked No. 20 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, has scored 60-plus points in each of their first two victories under new coach Bryan Harsin, beating Akron 60-10 and Alabama State 62-0.

No. 12 Penn State has, too, opened with two victories for coach James Franklin, defeating then-No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall in its opener, 16-10. The Nittany Lions followed that up with an easy victory over Ball State.

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) is surrounded by teammates following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Auburn:

What time does Auburn vs. Penn State start?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

What TV channel is Auburn vs. Penn State on?

The game will be shown on ABC.

How can I live stream Auburn vs. Penn State?

The game will be streamed through the ESPN app and FuboTV.

Auburn vs. Penn State betting odds

Penn State (-230) is a 5.5-point favorite over Auburn (+180) with with the over/under at 52.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

