Auburn TE commit Hollis Davidson decommits from the Plains

Auburn football is currently attempting to make statements on the recruiting trail for both the near and far future. While commitments continue to come in, the Tigers now have to recover from a decommitment on Monday.

Hollis Davidson, a 2025 tight end out of Mcintosh High School (Ga.), announced that he is opening his recruitment back up after being committed to the program since Feb. 6.

Davidson was a part of this Tiger 2025 recruiting class with fellow tight end Ryan Ghea out of Alpharetta. He is ranked to the No. 23 tight end in the nation and No. 44 player in Georgia according to the On3 industry ranking. He chose Auburn over Miami, Florida and Florida State three months ago.

The product from Peachtree City announced on X that he felt it was too early to make a final decision, and after discussing it with his family, made the decision to decommit.

The Tigers’ 2025 class now ranks No. 10 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC according to On3, still trying to get coach Hugh Freeze some solid targets as the recruiting cycle rolls on.

