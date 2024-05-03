Auburn softball claims game one of series with No. 17 Alabama

The final regular season weekend of the 2024 softball season began Thursday, and Auburn is on its way to strongly finishing the campaign.

The Tigers fought off a furious comeback from its rivals, but ultimately held on to defeat No. 17 Alabama, 4-3, on Thursday night at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn.

The visiting Crimson Tide scored three runs in the top of the 7th inning, two on a home run by Kali Heivilin and another on an error. The Tigers’ early 4-0 advantage provided enough cushion to grab the victory, thus claiming game one of this pivotal series.

Auburn outhit Alabama, 7-5 on the day, which is a product of the game plan that head coach Mickey Dean put in place this week.

“We did a great job with our approaches at the plate tonight,” Dean said postgame. “I think our coaches did a great job preparing our players from what they were going to see tonight. I think we were a little angry after the Ole Miss series and how that weekend went. We were really locked in, and it showed tonight.”

Auburn set the tone of the game early with a two-run home run by Amelia Lech in the 1st inning. A pair of singles over the next two innings by Rose Roach and Anna Wohlers would push Auburn to a 4-0 lead heading into the 4th inning. Wohlers led the team in hits with two while Lech held the team’s RBI lead with two.

maddie penta earned her 14th win of the season on Thursday after striking out nine batters while walking three in a complete game effort. Penta allowed three runs in the final frame. However, she credits her teammates for having her back early on.

“It’s a lot easier to pitch with a lead, obviously, so that you can have an inning like (the 7th),” Penta said postgame. “That inning, things got a little tense and I didn’t hit my spots as well as I had all game. When your team has the run support for you, it makes it easier to kind of shut the door and believe that you are good.”

Auburn looks to win the series on Friday evening. Game two of the series between Auburn and Alabama begins Friday at 5 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire