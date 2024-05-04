Auburn reaches out to Arizona State transfer WR Elijhah Badger

Auburn football has enhanced its wide receiver room more than any position group this offseason. However, following the departure of Koy Moore to the transfer portal, Hugh Freeze and his staff are looking to add one more to the rotation.

According to a report by On3, former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger has heard from over 20 programs since entering the transfer portal on April 20 including Auburn. Auburn is one of six SEC programs that have expressed interest in Badger including Florida, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

Badger was a highly-touted recruit from Folsom High School in Sacramento, California. He was a four-star athlete ranked No. 6 in the nation and was the No. 14 overall product from California from the 2020 recruiting cycle.

His play at Arizona State was indicative of his recruiting rankings as he hauled in 142 catches for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons in Tempe. He was the Sun Devils leading receiver in both 2022 and 2023, where he combined to catch 135 passes for 1,579 yards and 10 scores. The 2022 season was his best to-date where he reached career-bests in receptions (70), yards (866), and touchdowns (7).

Auburn will have plenty of weapons in its receiving room this season. The Tigers’ leading receiver from last season, Rivaldo Fairweather, returns while former Penn State stand out KeAndre Lambert-Smith joins the roster from the transfer portal. Adding a receiver such as Badger would bring more experience to the roster, which will be a great development tool for freshmen receivers Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons, and Bryce Cain.

Former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger has heard from these 2️⃣0️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6'2 190 WR totaled 142 receptions for 1,640 Yards, & 10 TDs in his time at ASU Is the Top Available WR in the Portal (per On3 Industry)… pic.twitter.com/Q5FEMBioxT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2024

