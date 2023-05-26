Auburn named a spring transfer portal winner

Hugh Freeze inherited a roster that needed a massive injection of talent if the Auburn Tigers were going to compete in the SEC in his first year on the Plains.

Well, he went out and got the talent and on Thursday the Tigers were named a winner of the spring transfer portal by Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

Auburn has brought in quarterback Payton Thorne (Michigan State) and wide receivers Shane Hooks (Jackson State), Caleb Burton (Ohio State) and Jyaire Shorter (North Texas) to fix a passing attack that was one of the worst in the SEC last season.

While Thorne struggled last season, Russo points out that his 19 touchdown passes were over double the nine that Auburn managed.

The Tigers also added offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat, who started for offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery at Tulsa last season.

It wasn’t just the offense that got reinforcements though, they added linebackers Jalen McLeod (App State) and Larry Nixon III (North Texas) and defensive end Stephen Sings V (Liberty) to shore up the front seven on defense.

McLeod and Sings are both expected to help rush the passer at the Jack linebacker spot as defensive coordinator Rob Roberts looks to create more “havoc” plays.

Nixon, who made 105 tackles last season, will help shore up the middle of the defense.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire