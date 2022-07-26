Auburn Morning Rush: Tigers retain pitcher for upcoming season, NBA player visits facilities

There’s always something happening on the Plains.

Today, we have a pitcher Auburn will be very happy to have back after an exodus of players to the NBA draft. A former Tigers basketball player and top-five pick returned to campus on Monday, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is hosting a camp he used to put on in his Tennessee days and Auburn men’s golf released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

It can get hard to keep up with Auburn news as the work week blazes by, so we here at Auburn Wire like to do it for you — here is everything you may have missed in this edition of the Auburn Morning Rush:

Auburn pitcher to return for next season

Photo Credit: Taylor Sondgeroth/Auburn Athletics

Southpaw [autotag]Tommy Sheehan[/autotag], who came to the Plains from Notre Dame as a senior, has elected to return to the team for another year according to 247Sports. Here is what Sheehan had to say about coming back to Auburn for another season after the Tigers saw some of its roster migrate to MLB:

“It feels really good. I love the place after being here last year for my first year. The whole staff was great to me. I was obviously a great time for me making it to Omaha. With things not really working out for pro ball, which would have been my first choice, I thought it was a no-brainer to come back and give my last year a shot. I’m excited for it.”

Big news for Auburn baseball with the return of a veteran lefty https://t.co/RvW5JgVZCd via @247sports — Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) July 25, 2022

Former Auburn basketball player returns to Plains

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar face showed up on the Plains on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward [autotag]Isaac Okoro[/autotag], who played for Auburn from 2019 to 2020, appeared to be back at the Tigers’ facilities in a post from the basketball team’s official account. It is unknown whether Okoro is simply visiting or training in preparation for the upcoming NBA season, but he’s sure to have fond memories during the visit — Okoro played well enough for Auburn to be selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Story continues

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl to host camp

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Bruce Pearl[/autotag] and the Auburn basketball team are doing some good with a new camp for individuals with special needs.

The Hoops for Hope AU camp will host 35 athletes 12 and older with Down Syndrome to be coached by Auburn basketball players. The camp, which Pearl began holding when he coached at Tennessee, will be open to the public and will allow its participants to get autographs from the Auburn basketball team at its conclusion.

Pearl, Tigers Host Inaugural Hoops for Hope AU Camp#WarEagle https://t.co/h3eZzkTIg6 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) July 25, 2022

Men's golf schedule announced

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Auburn men’s golf team has its schedule all laid out.

The Tigers are set to play at least 11 tournaments this year, which will hopefully become 13 should they make it to the NCAA championships as they did in 2022. Their slate includes one home tournament from March 5 to 7, the Tiger Invitational, with the rest of the schedule consisting of away dates.

1

1