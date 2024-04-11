Auburn in middle of the pack in the year’s final Associated Press Poll

The college basketball season has come to an end with the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament. Now, teams begin preparation for the 2024-25 campaign in the offseason.

It is also time for the nation to see how their favorite team stacked up in the final polls of the year. For Auburn fans, after it fell to Yale in the first round of the tournament, it made the largest drop in the Associated Press Poll to No. 18.

The Tigers lost to the Bulldogs 78-76 in heartbreaking fashion in Spokane, Washington. They were unable to stop a potent attack from 3-point land while also not being able to stay out of foul trouble.

The Alabama Crimson Tide finish as the highest-ranked SEC team in the rankings after their run to the Final Four for the first time in school history, coming in at No. 3. Tennessee finished just behind them in the No. 5 spot after its loss in the Elite Eight to Purdue. Behind Auburn, Kentucky comes in at No. 20 after its shocking first round exit to Oakland, while South Carolina finishes at No. 25 following its loss to Oregon.

As Auburn prepares for next season, Bruce Pearl will look to make improvements and work in the recruiting battle for the nation’s top players.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire