Auburn lands commitment from 2025 3-star cornerback

Auburn football hosted a successful weekend visit with three-star cornerback Dante Core.

Core visited the Plains on Saturday alongside his family and departed as a member of Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class.

Core becomes the 11th member of Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class which ranks No. 11 in the nation, and joins four-star CB Devin Williams as a defensive back to commit to this year’s class. Following his commitment, Core told On3 that Auburn’s culture placed them at the top of his list.

“You can most definitely feel it from the moment you step out of your car,” Core said in a recent interview with On3. “It’s really different, I don’t really know how to explain or describe it. But people who come to Auburn and visit Auburn — they see it. It’s just a great culture. Everyone’s positive, they all want to be heading in the right direction. There are great resources, just everything about it is great.”

Core is a three-star cornerback from Fort Walton Beach High School in Florida. According to 247Sports rankings, he is the No. 64 cornerback for the 2025 class, and is the No. 79 recruit from Florida. He chose Auburn over Ole Miss and Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire