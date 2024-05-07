Auburn football’s spring transfer portal haul receives praise from CBS Sports

Auburn football quickly assessed its needs following the spring practice session by adding four key players to its roster.

On offense, the Tigers added another experienced receiver in KeAndre Lambert-Smith from Penn State to go along with Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis and several key freshmen such as Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain.

Defensively, Auburn filled its front need with three defensive linemen: Philip Blidi, Keyron Crawford, and Isaiah Raikes. Auburn added several defensive backs, wide receivers, and offensive linemen during the winter window in hopes of enhancing its six-win campaign from last season.

Following the closure of the spring transfer portal window on April 30, Clint Brewster of CBS Sports graded several top programs’ transfer portal moves. The Tigers’ ability to fill important needs impressed Brewster, who placed the Tigers at No. 2 with a B- grade.

The Tigers addressed the defensive line in the transfer portal with Philip Blidi (No. 291) and Isaiah Raikes (No. 679). Their rankings won’t “wow” you but they’re high three-star guys who project as solid contributors. Auburn also added a deep threat on the offensive side with receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith (No. 68), who had 12 plays of 15 yards or more last season at Penn State. At offensive tackle, Percy Lewis (No. 194) could be a starter after a strong spring.

Alabama was the lone program to top Auburn in Brewster’s rankings. Florida, Florida State, and LSU join Auburn by rounding out the top five.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire