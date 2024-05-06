Auburn football offers four-star RB Carsyn Baker

Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia has become a factory for premier football talent. Players such as Ohio State QB Air Noland, UCF safety Jakob Gude, and Auburn safety Terrance Love all played for Langston Hughes before making their way into the Power Five ranks.

It would be fair to say that Langston Hughes’ football program will continue to produce top-notch talent in the future, which is why Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs coach Derrick Nix is working to lock down one of Hughes’ future pieces.

Carsyn Baker, a class of 2026 three-star running back from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, announced Monday that he has received an offer from Auburn. Auburn is the latest SEC program to extend an offer to the talented running back joining South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Despite Langston Hughes having a loaded offensive unit in 2023, Baker managed to contribute to their success. He appeared in nine games last season where he rushed for 303 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. He rushed for 100 yards on five touches in Langston Hughes’ 56-9 win over Paulding County on Nov. 9.

Baker is a 6-0, 195-pound running back who is rated as a three-star back by On3 and 247Sports. However, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is a four-star that is the No. 21 overall running back in the nation. Ole Miss and South Carolina are the top schools to watch currently, but expect Auburn to join the mix now that an offer has been extended.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @DerrickDnix I am Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Auburn @DukestheScoop pic.twitter.com/uWryRlfgwr — Carsyn Baker 'ALL Day' (@carsyn_baker) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire