Auburn football congratulates former Tigers QB Bo Nix for being Heisman Trophy finalist

Former Auburn football and current Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will be in New York on Saturday as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and the Tigers gave him a shoutout for that Monday night.

Nix, who spent three years on the Plains before he transferred and joined the Ducks in December 2021, completed 59.4% of his passes for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns over 34 appearances at Auburn. His numbers have blown up since going to Oregon, as he's compiled 7,738 passing yards and 69 TDs in 26 games under coach Dan Lanning.

"Congratulations to @AuburnU graduate, @BoNix10," the official Auburn football account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Best of luck in the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday!"

Congratulations to @AuburnU graduate, @BoNix10.



Best of luck in the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday! https://t.co/wRAs9ZfNvH — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 4, 2023

The other three finalists joining Nix are LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Penix (4,218), Nix (4,145) and Daniels (3,812) are No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in total passing yards nationally, respectively.

Daniels does have 1,134 rushing yards, though. Nix has 435 and Penix has -18, as sack yardage counts against rushing stats for QBs.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

