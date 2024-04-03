Is Auburn finally moving on from Under Armour?

Birmingham-based digital show The Next Round was on campus Tuesday. While there, hosts Lance Taylor, Jim Dunnaway, and Ryan Brown spoke with several Auburn coaches and athletes, as well as Auburn director of athletics, John Cohen.

One of the most discussed issues within the Auburn community is its apparel deal with Under Armour. Programs such as UCLA, Cincinnati, and California have recently axed their deals with Under Armour, and Auburn could be next as their deal with the uniform provider is set to expire next June.

Cohen spoke on the matter during his appearance on the show. He did not share specifics but said that Auburn fans would be happy with the next step in his decision process.

“We feel like we’re in a very, very positive place right now,” Cohen said Tuesday. “I think our fanbase, everyone connected with Auburn is going to be very pleased with where we are. Just not ready to release because not all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed.”

Should Auburn move on from Under Armour, the early favorite for Auburn’s next apparel provider is Nike according to Auburn fans, who have voiced their displeasure with merchandise on social media. It is also rumored that recruits for multiple sports have voiced their preference for Nike. However, Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze shut down those suspicions Tuesday during his press conference.

If Auburn ends its relationship with Under Armour, which uniform provider would be the best fit?

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire