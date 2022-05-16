Auburn extends offer to 2022 JUCO defensive lineman

On Monday, College of the Canyons JUCO transfer Taylor Lewis posted to his Twitter page that he had received an offer from Auburn. He is in the class of 2022 and would be eligible immediately. Lewis is what many recruiting analysts would describe as a “late bloomer”, so to speak.

Lewis, the Illinois native, recorded 18 tackles for the Cougars. According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, he has landed 20 offers. Several of the schools that have shown extended interest are Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Auburn. As of right now, he has one crystal ball prediction in favor of the Cornhuskers.

He is listed as 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds. With that size, he likely projects as an interior defensive lineman at the Division I level. The Tigers don’t have a ton of depth at defensive tackle or at nose guard. The interior consists of Jayson Jones, Marcus Harris Jr., Zykeivous Walker, and Marquis Burks. Outside of those players, the Tigers are relatively lacking in terms of depth. Lewis would be a good addition to the front. His size and quickness could be utilized in Jeff Schmedding’s defense.

It won’t be easy for Bryan Harsin and his staff. His recruitment is starting to heat up as of late. The Tigers need to add another defensive lineman and Harsin has made that quite evident as well by recruiting Casey Rogers and Odua Isibor — however, he lost out on both of them. Rogers committed to Oregon and Isibor committed to Cal-Berkeley. Now, he has made it even more clear that there is an emphasis up front. Both Lewis and Memphis transfer Morris Joseph are being heavily recruited by the coaching staff. It will be interesting to see if the coaching staff can land either transfer.