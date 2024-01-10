Auburn basketball vs. Texas A&M: Live score updates from Bruce Pearl vs. Buzz Williams

AUBURN — For one reason or another, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams seems to have Bruce Pearl's number.

Auburn basketball has lost its last three games to the Aggies, including a defeat in January 2023 that snapped the AU's 28-game home winning streak. The Tigers will be looking to snap that losing streak and score a win over A&M in Neville Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

The Aggies (9-5) are coming off a disappointing loss to LSU on Saturday. Auburn (12-2), meanwhile, enters the matchup just a few days removed from going into Bud Walton Arena and handing Arkansas its worst home loss since the building was constructed in 1993.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Texas A&M?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live score updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score updates from Neville Arena