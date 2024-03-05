Auburn basketball vs. Missouri: Live score updates as Tigers hit the road for final time

Road games haven't been particularly kind to Auburn basketball this season. In fact, going into someone else's arena and leaving with a win has been something nearly every team in the country has struggled with.

Luckily for the Tigers, they only have to do it one more time. They'll be looking to score a victory at Missouri on Tuesday. Missouri has yet to win an SEC game this season, though it's put scares into some teams like Tennessee on Feb. 20.

Auburn, despite being in a true road game, needs to take care of business against an inferior team so that it can remain in good shape to earn a top-four seed for the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Follow along here for live score updates Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Missouri?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn basketball score vs. Missouri: Live score updates

