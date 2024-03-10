Who will Auburn basketball play in SEC Tournament? Seed, time, TV

AUBURN — Auburn basketball's seed for the SEC Tournament is set.

The Tigers finished No. 4 in the conference standings, and they'll play the winner of a matchup between No. 5 South Carolina and No. 12 Arkansas/No. 13 Vanderbilt. That contest against the Gamecocks, Razorbacks or Commodores will take place Friday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Auburn beat Georgia on Saturday to secure a double bye in the tournament. The Tigers would've fallen to No. 5 if they had lost to the Bulldogs.

When does Auburn basketball play in the SEC Tournament?

The Tigers will open play in the SEC Tournament on Friday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). Auburn, along with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Alabama, won't have to play until the third day of the tournament.

