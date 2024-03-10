Auburn basketball soars by Georgia on Senior Night to secure double bye in SEC Tournament

AUBURN —There was a party going on in Neville Arena on Saturday.

There was a game, too, but it almost didn't feel like it. The contest against Georgia felt more like a formality than anything else, though it had massive implications for Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers were heavy favorites versus the Bulldogs, and they had already earned a 21-point win in Stegeman Coliseum on Feb. 24. Saturday was about celebrating those who were suiting up on the Plains for the final time, including fifth-year forward Jaylin Williams.

Williams, the winningest player in program history at 110 career victories, made the celebrating easy with a ridiculous poster dunk in the first half of Auburn's 92-78 triumph over Georgia (16-15, 6-12 SEC). The Tigers have now secured a top-four seed in the conference, and with it a double bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Auburn (24-7, 13-5) finishes the regular season with a near-perfect record at home; Kentucky was the only team to beat the Tigers in Neville Arena.

For the last time ever in Neville Arena:



“Starting at forward, a 6-foot-8 senior from Nahunta, Georgia: No. 2, Jaylinnnnnnnn Williams” pic.twitter.com/CuKvOTqi93 — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) March 9, 2024

HOOPS: Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl is pushing the right buttons at point guard

FOOTBALL: How Auburn has deployed its 'culture council' in Hugh Freeze's second offseason

Auburn basketball's Denver Jones peppers Georgia with triples

Florida International transfer Denver Jones has been been heating up, but what he did from beyond the 3-point arc against the Bulldogs was his best work in an Auburn uniform. Jones hit a season-high seven threes, tying his career-best mark.

Jones previously accomplished the feat as a member of the Panthers, going 7-for-7 against Southern Miss in February 2022.

Dime after dime

The Tigers finished with 29 assists on 33 made field goals for an assist percentage of 87.9%. It's the most assists an Auburn team has in coach Bruce Pearl's 10-season tenure.

Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson was particularly impressive in finding his open teammates, dishing five dimes in 17 minutes. He more than doubled his previous season high of two.

Free throws a problem for the Tigers

Auburn made just 15 of its 25 attempts from the foul line. It was an uncharacteristic problem for a team that entered the game hitting its free throws at a 76% rate. It didn't seem to matter much this time, though, as Georgia had its own struggles, going 17-for-30 from the charity stripe.

Next up

The Tigers will play in the SEC Tournament on Friday. They'll matchup with the winner of No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Arkansas/No. 13 Vanderbilt.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball dismantles Georgia ahead of SEC Tournament