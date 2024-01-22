Auburn basketball continues climb into top 10 after handling Vanderbilt, Ole Miss

AUBURN — Auburn basketball may just be the hottest team in the country.

The Tigers, winners of 11 straight, haven't lost since they shot 3-for-27 from 3-point range on the road at Appalachian State on Dec. 3. Each of their wins this season have been by double digits, and nine of their victories have been by 20 or more points.

Auburn (16-2, 5-0 SEC) went to Vanderbilt and handled the Commodores on Wednesday and throttled Ole Miss at home Saturday. The Tigers, who have yet to win a Quadrant 1 game, will have their chance to do so in a road matchup with Alabama on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Crimson Tide are coming off a performance in which it was blown out by Tennessee.

Here's where Auburn sits in the latest rankings, which were released Monday afternoon:

The AP Top 25 Poll

The Tigers are No. 8 in the AP Poll, up five spots from No. 13. They, along with Dayton and Texas Tech, are the biggest risers from last week. The teams above Auburn include are, in order: UConn, Purdue, North Carolina, Houston, Tennessee, Kentucky and Kansas.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll uses a panel of head coaches at Division I schools to concoct its rankings. The Tigers sit at No. 6 here, tied with Kentucky. They're behind UConn, Purdue, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee.

Auburn will host the Wildcats on Feb. 17 and play at Tennessee on Feb. 28.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Is Auburn basketball in the top 10 after beating Vanderbilt, Ole Miss?