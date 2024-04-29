Athletics open 3-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (12-17, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-1, 3.33 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: Joseph Boyle (1-4, 7.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -134, Athletics +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Oakland has a 4-9 record at home and a 12-17 record overall. The Athletics have hit 32 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Pittsburgh has a 14-15 record overall and a 9-8 record on the road. The Pirates have a 5-3 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads Oakland with six home runs while slugging .388. Brent Rooker is 7-for-32 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with four home runs while slugging .404. Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-34 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.