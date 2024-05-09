The Athletic reviews SEC’s most important moves of the offseason

The transfer portal era has established a constant sense of change in the SEC as players move around and teams take on new identities year after year.

The end of spring practices coincides with the spring portal period, which is the last chance for players to switch schools before summer workouts begin — however, in-conference transfers are not permitted unlike during the winter. That rule was made by the SEC to discourage players from jumping around the conference at will and has slowed the pace of incoming players during spring.

So, the folks at The Athletic are diving into the most important roster moves made (and not made) by each team this offseason.

Best Additions/Worst Departure

Florida saw 23 players leave the team this offseason. The most impactful loss from the group is senior defensive end Princely Umanmielen, who was among the top edge rushers in the conference a year ago. Umanmielen will play his last year of college ball at Ole Miss, leaving a hole to fill in Florida’s front seven.

The Athletic makes a distinction between the most important overall newcomer and the most important spring addition, but it’s clear where the Gators needed the most help with both being offensive linemen.

San Diego State tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Jackson should get the chance to start in Gainesville after taking the field for the Aztecs at kickoff 35 times and is the “best overall addition” to the team, according to The Athletic.

Freshman lineman Jason Zandamela is the best spring addition so far; although, Florida only has two spring transfer commitments. He’s young but the Gators need big bodies in the trenches after an ugly 2023 up front. Adding an interior lineman with four years of eligibility left can only help Florida’s O-line.

Best Returnee

Despite a heavy focus on the change going on across the conference, The Athletic made sure to highlight the most important returning player for each team. For Florida, it’s quarterback Graham Mertz who ended 2023 injured after an accurate and efficient season that didn’t result in wins.

Mertz did everything they said he couldn’t after leaving Wisconsin. He lowered his turnover ratio, finished the season with a completion percentage over 70 and led an SEC program. Now comfortable in his new digs, Mertz is the unquestioned leader of the Florida offense heading into 2024.

If Billy Napier has to turn the ball over to former five-star recruit DJ Lagway, Florida won’t come close to a winning season.

